Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria have advanced in the tournament for the vacant WWE NXT Women’s Title, which was relinquished last week by the injured Indi Hartwell due to her WWE Draft pick to RAW.

Tonight’s NXT episode opened up with Tiffany Stratton defeating Gigi Dolin to advance to the second round. Lyra Valkyria then defeated Kiana James to advance.

Next week’s NXT will feature Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade in the final first round bouts. The semifinals will then take place on the May 23 go-home episode with Stratton vs. Perez or Jayne, plus Valkyria vs. Henley or Jade.

The tournament finals will be held at NXT Battleground on Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts with Stratton or Perez or Jayne vs. Valkyria or Henley or Jade. The winner of that match will be named the new NXT Women’s Champion.

