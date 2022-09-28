Impact Wrestling has announced the first three competitors for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound For Glory.

PCO, Rich Swann and Gisele Shaw have been announced for the 20-person match. The remaining 17 participants will be revealed over the next week.

The Call Your Shot Gauntlet will feature male and female wrestlers. The winner will receive a future title shot of their choosing, at any time and any place.

The 2022 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Friday, October 7 from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The OGK (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka vs. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Career Threatening Match

Mickie James vs. Mia Yim

James will retire from in-ring competition if she loses.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

PCO vs. Rich Swann vs. Gisele Shaw vs. 17 male and female participants TBA

Winner to receive title shot of their choosing.

Raven will be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame

