On Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated film, “Happy Gilmore 2,” was released.

Check out the official trailer below featuring the return of the iconic Adam Sandler film with the long-awaited sequel, which features AEW star MJF as one of the title-character’s children.

“Happy Gilmore 2” featuring Adam Sandler, MJF and others, is due out on “soon” on Netflix in 2025.