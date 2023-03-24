MLW has announced the first matchup of the Opera Cup.

The promotion revealed last night that the annual tournament would kick off at the April 6th War Chamber event from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, and now fans have been given their first matchup. Tony Deppen will take on Tracy Williams. Full details, including an updated look at the War Chamber card, can be found below.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Stage 1 of the 2023 edition of the Opera Cup will showcase the sweet science of grappling as two top level technicians make their MLW debut.

Brooklyn’s “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams, pound-for-pound one of the most gifted grapplers and strikers in the sport, will mix it up with the infamously antagonistic Tony Deppen.

Deppen, a 14-year veteran, is a dynamic all-around wrestler, winning championships from the US to Japan.

Who will advance to stage 2 of the Opera Cup and fight for the coveted 108 year old trophy? With the stages high and their reputations on the line, expect a classic Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Willie Mack vs. Real1

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Lio Rush

Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman

2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen

Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

Mandy León vs. Clara Carreras

Signed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Microman

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Mr. Thomas

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

1 Called Manders

Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Delirious

Sam Adonis

FBI

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

