AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT that there will be a Casino Battle Royal taking place at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view, where the winner will receive a future opportunity at the AEW world championship.

The first several competitors for the match were also revealed on tonight’s program. They are: Butcher, Blade, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, Eddie Kingston, Darby Allin, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, and Lance Archer.

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

-Jon Moxley versus MJF for the AEW championship (Moxley cannot use the Paradigm Shift)

-Hikaru Shida versus Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship

-FTR versus Kenny Omega/Hangman Page for the AEW tag team championship

-Chris Jericho versus Orange Cassidy Mimosa Mayhem Match

-Casino Battle Royal where the winner gets a future AEW title opportunity

-Tag team match TBD after next week’s Dynamite