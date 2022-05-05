The first photos of the new MLW Women’s Featherweight Title have been revealed.

We noted before that MLW will crown their inaugural Women’s Champion at the Kings of Colosseum event on Friday, May 13 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, as Taya Valkyrie takes on Holidead. MLW noted that eventually more women’s divisions will be introduced, but for now they are crowning the first-ever MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion after launching the division last fall.

In an update, Fightful Select spoke with MLW owner Court Bauer for an upcoming interview, and Bauer gave a sneak peek at the MLW Women’s Featherweight Title belt. You can see those photos below.

Holidead has been working the MLW women’s featherweight division since matches began back in October. She lost the first match to Nicole Savoy at Fightland 2021, but since then she defeated Willow Nightingale at War Chamber 2021, defeated Shazza McKenzie at Intimidation Games during WrestleMania 38 Weekend, and defeated Chik Tormenta at Azteca Underground, also during WrestleMania Weekend. Valkyrie has worked one MLW match in the past, when she teamed with Joey Ryan for a loss to MJF and Aria Blake at War Games 2018. MLW recently billed Holidead as undefeated, apparently ignoring the loss to Savoy.

The MLW Kings of Colosseum event will also be a taping for MLW Fusion TV. Tickets are on sale now via MLW2300.com. Below is the current announced line-up, along with the title belt photos:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Richard Holliday vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Inaugural MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Match

Holidead vs. Taya Valkyrie

Triple Threat for the MLW World Tag Team Titles

The Von Erichs vs. 5150 vs. Hustle and Power (c)

Triple Threat for the MLW World Middleweight Title

Arez vs. KC Navarro vs. Myron Reed (c)

The Thrilla In Phila Open Challenge for the MLW National Openweight Title

TBD Victim vs. Alex Kane (c)

Open to any athlete with any fighting style; must last 20 minutes to get $20,000, defeat Kane in under 20 minutes and win the title.

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu

nZo vs. Lince Dorado

Matt Cross vs. ACH

The Sandman returns to MLW

Los Maximos returns to MLW vs. TBA

Microman with Mister Saint Laurent returns to MLW vs. TBA

Juicy Finau debuts vs. TBA

Other names announced to appear include Davey Richards, Cesar Duran, Gangrel, Savio Vega, and others.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.