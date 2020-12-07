The first two photos have been revealed from WWE ThunderDome construction at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Florida sports reporter and Living The Gimmick Podcast host Jon Alba tweeted two photos of WWE crews setting up The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field today. You can see both photos below.

WWE will finish up at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL with tonight’s post-TLC edition of RAW on the USA Network. The first WWE event at Tropicana Field will be this Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. There’s still no official word on when WWE’s residency at Tropicana Field will end, but all upcoming RAW, SmackDown and WWE pay-per-view events will air from the domed stadium, known as “The Trop” to fans of MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays.

Stay tuned for more on WWE’s residency at Tropicana Field. You can see the two ThunderDome constructions photos below:

Here is another view of the new #WWE ThunderDome setup at Tropicana Field, per a source. I've praised on @theLTGpodcast how good the set looks at Amway, and I imagine it will look similar here. @BN9 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/6O3950ol6V — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 7, 2020

