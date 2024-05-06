The first post-WWE appearance for Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) has been announced.

On Sunday, it was announced that Lee will be appearing at the Elevation Pro Wrestling show coming up on July 27, 2024 at the Elevation Pro Wrestling Arena in Lexington, North Carolina.

“Elevation Pro Wrestling presents: “HOMECOMING”, the announcement began. “Join us as we WELCOME HOME former WWE superstar TREVOR LEE on Saturday JULY 27, 2024 at the Elevation Pro Wrestling Arena on 599 S. Railroad in St. Lexington, N.C.”

For ticket information, visit ShopEPW.BigCartel.com.

Lee was released from WWE after almost five years with the company as Cameron Grimes. Lee was a former NXT North American Champion and Million Dollar Champion. He had just moved to the WWE main roster back in May of 2023, but was not used often.