The Modern Day Maharaja is returning to the ring.

The popular indie promotion Black Label Pro announced this morning that Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal) will be competing at the July 26th Old Habits Die Hard event. This marks the former world champion’s first book following his WWE release earlier this year.

Black Label Pro presents: "Old Habits Die SCREAMING" Featuring the BLP debut of

"The Maharaja" Raj Dhesi (@JinderMahal) Friday July 26, 2024

7:30PM CST

Logan Square Auditorium

Chicago, IL Tickets on sale now:https://t.co/Fi4vKYV171 pic.twitter.com/aih8ydZKGI — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) June 5, 2024

Dhesi was let go by WWE back in April of 2024. He had been with the company since 2010.