Donovan Dijak is set to make his in-ring return on July 4th.

Beyond Wrestling announced that Dijak (known as Dijak in WWE) will compete against Aaron Rourke at Beyond Americanrana.

Dijak left WWE at the end of June after his contract expired. His first match post-WWE will be at this event. Recently, Dijak made a surprise appearance at B!P 6th Annual Luau and has lined up several matches on the independent circuit.