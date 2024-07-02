Donovan Dijak is set to make his in-ring return on July 4th.
Beyond Wrestling announced that Dijak (known as Dijak in WWE) will compete against Aaron Rourke at Beyond Americanrana.
BREAKING: @DijakWWE returns home to #BeyondWrestling to face @PerfectAaron1 at #Americanrana this Thursday, 4th of July at White Eagle in Worcester!
Reserved seats are almost gone: https://t.co/Irj20ymVye
Plus:
– @AtrocityKrule vs. @meganbayne
– @JANELABABY vs. @ThePrizeCityOG pic.twitter.com/4WthwTsyNF
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) July 2, 2024
Dijak left WWE at the end of June after his contract expired. His first match post-WWE will be at this event. Recently, Dijak made a surprise appearance at B!P 6th Annual Luau and has lined up several matches on the independent circuit.