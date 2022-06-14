The first RAW Superstars have qualified for WWE Money In the Bank.

Tonight’s RAW saw Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan defeat Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in tag team action. Per the stipulation, Bliss and Morgan have earned their spots in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Bliss and Morgan join Lacey Evans as the only confirmed entrants in the 8-woman MITB Ladder Match as of this writing.

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles will take place later on during tonight’s RAW as another qualifier.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the current card, along with related clips and tweets from RAW:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre vs. 7 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. 5 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

