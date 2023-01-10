The first RAW Superstars are now official for the WWE Royal Rumble matches.

Tonight’s RAW saw Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory confirm their spots for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. They join Ricochet and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as confirmed entrants in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

RAW also saw Candice LeRae and Rhea Ripley declare their spots for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. They join Liv Morgan as confirmed participants in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, 25 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, 27 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

