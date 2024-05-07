Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut and was broadcast on the USA Network. The show featured first round matches of the King of the Ring tournament. Here are the results to those matches, as well as other news items from the show.

First off, WWE released the brackets for the Raw side of the tournaments.

The King of The Ring Tournament kicks off tonight!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/5V1tLR5vrL — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 7, 2024

Bracket for the RAW side of the WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/3sSF7Tm0tH — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) May 7, 2024

-Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor in the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament.

-IYO SKY defeated Natalya Neidhart in the opening round of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

-Ilja Dragunov defeated Ricochet in the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament.

-Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile in the opening round of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

-Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the opening round of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

-Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio & Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega will take place at House Show events this weekend.

MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR MAY 13TH RAW:

-Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov King of the Ring Second Round

-GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston or Rey Mysterio King of the Ring Second Round

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark Queen of the Ring Second Round

-IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler or Zelina Vega Queen of the Ring Second Round