The opening round of the 2026 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic wrapped up on Tuesday night.

The final two first-round tournament matches took place on the October 6 episode of WWE NXT on The CW.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger advanced with a victory over Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov. With the win, Hank & Tank move on to face Julius and Brutus Creed in the next round of the tournament.

The other scheduled first-round match underwent a late change.

Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux were originally scheduled to face the Tokyo Bad Boys duo of Kento and Takuma. However, Legacy and Van Dux were attacked backstage by members of BirthRight and subsequently ruled out of the tournament.

As NXT General Manager Robert Stone searched for a replacement team, William Regal approached him with another option. Regal pointed out that while Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Uriah Connors had already been eliminated from the tournament, fellow BirthRight members Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey were still available.

Stone initially expressed reservations before ultimately allowing King and Dempsey to enter the tournament.

King and Dempsey went on to defeat Tokyo Bad Boys to advance. They will now face AAA World Tag Team Champions El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno in the next round.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 10/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

BirthRight makes the MOST of the opportunity and ADVANCE in The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic!! 😲 https://t.co/bVSmjkINfu — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2026

WOW 🤯 Charlie Dempsey and Lexis King will REPLACE Dorian Van Dux & Sean Legacy in The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic!! @MrStoneWWE https://t.co/xhfXOtfqaD — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2026