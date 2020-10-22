AEW held the entire first round of their eight-man title tournament on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Results are below.

-Wardlow defeated Jungle Boy

-Kenny Omega defeated Sonny Kiss

-Rey Fenix defeated Penta El Zero M

-Adam “Hangman” Page defeated Colt Cabana

Semifinals matchups are scheduled for next week’s show. They are as follows.

-Wardlow versus Adam “Hangman” Page

-Kenny Omega versus Rey Fenix

As a reminder the finals will take place at the November 9th Full Gear pay per view.

