AEW held the entire first round of their eight-man title tournament on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Results are below.
-Wardlow defeated Jungle Boy
-Kenny Omega defeated Sonny Kiss
-Rey Fenix defeated Penta El Zero M
-Adam “Hangman” Page defeated Colt Cabana
Semifinals matchups are scheduled for next week’s show. They are as follows.
-Wardlow versus Adam “Hangman” Page
-Kenny Omega versus Rey Fenix
As a reminder the finals will take place at the November 9th Full Gear pay per view.
