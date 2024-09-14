The first segment for the post-Victory Road episode of TNA iMPACT has been announced.

Following his victory over Josh Alexander on the special event from San Antonio, TX. on September 13, fan-favorite Joe Hendry will appear on the post-Victory Road episode of TNA iMPACT next Thursday, September 19.

Additionally, the Santino Marella and “The Liaison of NXT and TNA” Arianna Grace met at Victory Road and it was teased that they will begin working together starting next week.