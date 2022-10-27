EVIL and Zack Sabre Jr. made it to the quarterfinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Championship tournament at the October 27 NJPW Battle Autumn event.

ZSJ won against David Finlay, while EVIL defeated YOSHI-YASHI.

The NJPW Battle Autumn show on November 5 will feature the semifinal match.

The remaining two quarterfinal matches will pit KENTA against SANADA and Toru Yano against Ren Narita. On October 30, those matches will happen at NJPW Battle Autumn.

Each match in the tournament will have a 15-minute time limit. A coin toss will be used to decide if a match goes the full 15 minutes. At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, the first-ever NJPW World TV Champion will be crowned.