Rey Mysterio will be leading Team Mexico into battle against Team USA at WWE Survivor Series 2026.

During a recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s ‘What’s Your Story?’ podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed plans for a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match featuring representatives from the United States and Mexico.

Mysterio explained that he had discussed the idea with WWE officials Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis before confirming the match for the upcoming premium live event.

“I had a couple of words with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, and we are going to put together something very special: A classic five vs. five Survivor Series match at Survivor Series where it will be Team USA vs. Team Mexico.”

Following the podcast appearance, Mysterio took to social media to announce that he would serve as the captain of Team Mexico for the international showdown.

The remaining participants for Team Mexico and Team USA have yet to be announced.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage.