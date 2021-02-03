– The first official theme song for WrestleMania 37 is “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd. You can hear the song below. WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

– The latest Signature Series Championship Replica from WWE Shop pays tribute to Razor Ramon, the gimmick made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. The $499.99 replica is based on the classic 1990s Intercontinental Title and comes with a velvet carrying bag with Razor’s logo.

The strap is made from polyurethane and the plate is zinc alloy. The largest waist size is 44 inches. The belt also includes a toothpick pocket, but toothpicks are not included.

You can see the item below:

Say hello to a title that's 𝙊𝙤𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙤! @WWEShop is celebrating the legacy of #RazorRamon with a new Signature Series Title that's a must-have for every fan of The Bad Guy.https://t.co/dWDyg9cd7N pic.twitter.com/JajP0QDpTy — WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2021

