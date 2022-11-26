Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the first three entrants for their upcoming Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe in Los Angeles, California.

The entrants include IMPACT’s Masha Slamovich, DragonGate’s Shun Skywalker, and indie sensation Michael Oku. Last year’s tournament was won by AEW star and current ROH Pure Champion, Daniel Garcia.

