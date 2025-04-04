Moose is going to have his hands full for his next title defense.

As if the match type itself weren’t enough of a reach for the big-man TNA X-Division Champion, an Ultimate X match at TNA Rebellion 2025, the opposition he will face that night is going to be top-level.

During the April 3 episode of TNA iMPACT, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella informed Moose of the first participants for the Ultimate X title tilt at TNA Rebellion backstage after he and The System attacked Cody Deaner.

The shot-caller for TNA Wrestling revealed that Leon Slater and Matt Cardona are, along with Moose, the first three competitors confirmed for the multi-person tag-team title tilt.

Later in the show, it was announced that El Hijo del Vikingo will be the fourth official competitor in the bout along with Slater, Cardona and Moose.

Also scheduled for TNA Rebellion 2025 on April 27 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California is The Hardys vs. The Nemeths for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships.

BREAKING: @TheMattCardona and @LEONSLATER_ have officially been added to the Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship at #TNARebellion Sunday, April 27 at 8PM ET streaming LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA Be there LIVE:… pic.twitter.com/D7UECuY4gp — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025