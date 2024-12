A new “First-Time Ever” match has been announced for the annual AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen show.

Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen 2025 this Wednesday night, January 1, from Asheville, N.C., AEW President Tony Khan has announced Hangman Page vs. Orange Cassidy in a “First-Time Ever” bout.

Also scheduled for the 1/1 show on TBS and MAX:

* FTR & Adam Copeland vs. The Death Riders

* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

* Jeff Jarrett makes an announcement

