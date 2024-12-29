A new match has been announced for the first-ever AEW on MAX simulcast.

During the AEW Worlds End 2024 “Zero Hour” pre-show, Lexy Nair interviewed Toni Storm backstage following her victory over Leila Grey.

As she was talking, the “newcomer” Storm was interrupted by Deonna Purrazzo, who attempted to introduce herself to Storm. Storm reminds her that they met last week. Purrazzo mocks Storm, saying she must think she’s stupid for meeting someone and forgetting it.

The talk led to Purrazzo issuing a challenge for a “first-time ever” match between the two for the first-ever AEW on MAX simulcast, when AEW Collision airs next week on TNT and airs via simulcast on MAX. Storm accepted the challenge and thanked Purrazzo for the “opportunity.”

