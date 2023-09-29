AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for Saturday’s Collision as Gates of Agony vs. Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega will take place in a tag team match.
Khan hyped the bout by writing, “TOMORROW! 9/30 Seattle @ClimateArena. Saturday Night #AEWCollisionLive on @TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT. Gates of Agony vs Jericho/Omega. For the 1st time ever, @KennyOmegamanX teams with @IAmJericho to fight Gates of Agony, who have a score to settle with The Elite! TOMORROW on TNT!”
TOMORROW! 9/30
Seattle @ClimateArena
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
Live on @TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Gates of Agony vs Jericho/Omega
For the 1st time ever, @KennyOmegamanX teams with @IAmJericho to fight Gates of Agony, who have a score to settle with The Elite!
TOMORROW on TNT! pic.twitter.com/oIb1XhtkqW
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 29, 2023
Updated AEW Collision Card
All star eight-man tag: Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta & FTR vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, & Aussie Open
Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson
Best Friends vs. The Kingdom
Gates of Agony vs. Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega