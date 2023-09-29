AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for Saturday’s Collision as Gates of Agony vs. Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega will take place in a tag team match.

Khan hyped the bout by writing, “TOMORROW! 9/30 Seattle @ClimateArena. Saturday Night #AEWCollisionLive on @TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT. Gates of Agony vs Jericho/Omega. For the 1st time ever, @KennyOmegamanX teams with @IAmJericho to fight Gates of Agony, who have a score to settle with The Elite! TOMORROW on TNT!”

Updated AEW Collision Card

All star eight-man tag: Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta & FTR vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, & Aussie Open

Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson

Best Friends vs. The Kingdom

Gates of Agony vs. Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega