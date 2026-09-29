WWE has added a heavyweight showdown to the lineup for Money In The Bank.

During Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw in Milwaukee, WI., Oba Femi and Bronson Reed put pen to paper to make their upcoming singles match official.

Femi and Reed will now collide at WWE Money In The Bank on Saturday, October 10, from New Orleans, LA.

The match comes after several weeks of issues between the two powerhouses and will mark the first time Femi and Reed have faced each other in singles competition.

More matches for WWE Money In The Bank are expected to be announced as the October 10 premium live event approaches.