2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight has been announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley defeat Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega in mixed tag team action. After the match, Dominik called his father out and continued to berate him, but Rey would not agree to fight his son at WrestleMania 39, adding that he will never fight his son because that would be the biggest disgrace to a father.

Knight later wrestled Xavier Woods on SmackDown, but came up short after a fairly quick match. Knight was then walking backstage when he came upon Rey signing a stack of autographs. Knight started talking trash to Rey, and mentioned how he’d be glad to fight Dominik. Rey stood up and decked Knight with a stiff punch, then spoke some Spanish, and walked off.

WWE later announced Knight vs. Mysterio for next Friday night. This will be their first-ever singles match. Knight and Mysterio actually locked up back on June 3, 2016 at Day 1 of the AAA Lucha Libre World Cup event in Mexico City, Mexico. That match saw Mysterio team with Dr. Wagner Jr. and Dragon Azteca Jr. for a six-man win over Knight (tka Eli Drake), EC3 and current NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus.

