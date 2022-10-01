AEW has announced on this evening’s Rampage from Philadelphia that the Bastard PAC will defend his All Atlantic championship against Trent from Best Friends on next Friday’s live Battle of the Belts special. This is the first title bout announced for the show, which will air live immediately after Rampage.

AEW also announced Adam Page vs. RUSH, and a six-women’s tag team bout has been added to this Wednesday’s three-year anniversary edition of Dynamite from Washington D.C. Interim women’s champion Toni Storm will team with Athena and Willow Nightingale to battle Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford. Former women’s champion Britt Baker and the newly signed Saraya will also be at ringside for the match.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-Adam Page vs. RUSH

-The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn celebrate National Scissoring Day

-Luchasaurus In Action

-Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, & Athena vs. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, & Jamie Hayter

-Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia