The first championship match has been announced for the upcoming AEW Battle Of The Belts special.

On Thursday, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce an AEW Women’s World Championship match for AEW Battle Of The Belts XI.

“After making her return, Timeless Toni Storm takes on Taya, who can earn a shot at the title after All In with a win on Saturday,” Khan wrote via X.

The AEW Battle Of The Belts XI show is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2024, immediately following the live episode of AEW Collision on TNT.