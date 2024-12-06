The lineup for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view is already starting to take shape.
Coming out of the TNA Turning Point show at WrestleCade 2024 this past weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, TNA iMPACT took place on December 5, and kicked off with a TNA X-Division Championship Number One Contender match.
KUSHIDA scored the victory in the opening five-way title eliminator bout, which included Leon Slater, JDC, Trent Seven and Ace Austin, earning himself a shot against Moose for the TNA X-Division Championship at the upcoming TNA Final Resolution 2024 pay-per-view.
TNA Final Resolution is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 13, 2024 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.com.
