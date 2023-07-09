AEW has announced the first matchup for the July 15th Battle of the Belts VII event.

Luchasaurus will be making his first defense of the TNT Championship against Shawn Spears in the Chairman’s home country of Canada. The bout was made official on this evening’s Collision.

Shawn Spears is ready to show Christian and Luchasaurus how dangerous he truly is at #BattleOfTheBelts, next SATURDAY NIGHT after #AEWCollision! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@ShawnSpears | @Christian4Peeps | @Luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/aTVfKlsleP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2023

The Battle of the Belts VII television special will take place immediately following the July 15th edition of AEW Collision, which means three hours of exciting action next Saturday. Follow Wrestling Headlines for more updates on the Battle of the Belts VII match card.