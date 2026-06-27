Iyo Sky has been crowned the 2026 Queen of the Ring after claiming victory at the WWE Nighit of Champions event this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

And she wasted no time making her intentions known.

Following her tournament win over WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Sky delivered a direct message to the champion during an in-ring interview, telling Morgan, who was seated near the entrance ramp, “I’ll see you at SummerSlam.”

Sky will get her title shot at SummerSlam, which this year makes history as the first-ever two-night edition of the event. The show goes down Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.