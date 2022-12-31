The AEW All-Atlantic Title will be defended at AEW’s Battle of The Belts V special.

Friday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage saw Orange Cassidy retain the All-Atlantic Title over Trent Beretta. The match was made after Kip Sabian stated on Wednesday’s Dynamite that he should be the next challenger to Cassidy’s title, but Cassidy chose his Best Friends stablemate instead. After the match, Sabian left the announce table to easily defeat enhancement talent Atiba, using Cassidy’s Orange Punch finisher with Cassidy’s elbow pad that Penelope Ford picked up in the previous match.

AEW then announced Sabian vs. Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Title at Battle of The Belts V. The two have feuded for a few weeks now.

Battle of The Belts V will mark Cassidy’s ninth title defense since winning the title from AEW World Trios Champion PAC on the October 12 Dynamite. He has successful title defenses over Preston Vance and Rush in a Triple Threat, Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat, Lee Johnson, Katsuyori Shibata, Jake Hager, QT Marshall, Trent Seven, and now Beretta.

Sabian vs. Cassidy is the only bout announced for Battle of The Belts V as of this writing, but that will change in the coming days. You can click here to see the loaded line-up announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, the first show of 2023.

The Friday Fight Night edition of AEW Battle of The Belts V will air live next Friday night at 11pm ET on TNT, right after the first Rampage episode of 2023 goes off the air. Both shows will take place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR.

