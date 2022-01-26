The WWE NXT North American Title match is now official for Vengeance Day.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 main event saw Cameron Grimes defeat Tony D’Angelo to become the new #1 contender to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

WWE then confirmed Grimes vs. Hayes for Vengeance Day, with the title on the line.

Hayes and Trick Williams watched tonight’s main event from the platform above the crowd. The finish saw Pete Dunne return and attack D’Angelo with a cricket bat, allowing Grimes to hit the Cave-In for the pin.

NXT Vengeance Day will take place on Tuesday, February 15 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from this week’s NXT:

NXT North American Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK or Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Creed Brothers or The Grizzled Young Veterans

Winners earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium.

