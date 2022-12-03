WrestleCon has began announcing names for their big convention to be held during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Weekend next year.

It was announced today that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is the first official name announced for WrestleCon Los Angeles.

“IT’S TALENT TIME!! We are thrilled to start announcing our guests for WrestleCon LA. We especially love the first one [hearts emoji] Details regarding appearance times, cost, etc will be on our website when we receive it from the promoter,” they wrote on Twitter today in announcing Hart.

The Hitman will be appearing on behalf of Big Time Wrestling.

The WrestleCon LA convention is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2 from The Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, CA. The affiliated live wrestling shows will be held at a venue within walking distance. Full details can be found at wrestlecon.com, and more guests and happenings will be announced in the coming months.

Below is today’s announcement on Hart:

https://twitter.com/wrestlecon/status/1598756360270712832

