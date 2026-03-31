The return of a classic competition series is right around the corner.

And it’s bringing some familiar pro wrestling faces along for the ride.

The reboot of American Gladiators is officially on the way, with Amazon Prime Video dropping the first trailer for the show on Tuesday, March 31. The preview gives fans an early look at what to expect from the modern version of the iconic series.

“Welcome back to the arena,” the caption to the video of the trailer began. “An all new season of American Gladiators premieres April 17.”

WWE Superstar The Miz is set to serve as host for the reboot, leading a cast that features several recognizable names from the wrestling world.

Among those appearing in the series are Wardlow, Rick Boogs, Kamille, J-Rod, and Jessie Godderz, all of whom are showcased in the newly released trailer.

It’s official.

The American Gladiators are back.