The first look trailer of the “Coyote vs. ACME” film starring John Cena has been released.

The movie based on the iconic cartoon also features Will Forte of Saturday Night Live fame.

“The Film ACME Didn’t Want You to See,” is the tag line for the movie.

“The biggest cartoon court case ever,” Cena wrote via X. “Coyote vs. ACME. In theaters August 28.”

The official description for the film reads as follows:

“After decades of being blown to bits by bombs, demolished by dynamite, mangled by magnets, battered by boulders, trampled by trains, tricked by tunnels, sprung by springs, steamrolled by steamrollers, maligned by misfires, bedeviled by bungees, rattled by rockets, backstabbed by bat suits, rocked by rocket skates, upended by unicycles, quaked by quake pills, rubberized by rogue bands, and hurled headlong off every cliff in the Southwest, Wile E. Coyote finally fights back. Teaming up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte), he takes on slick corporate counsel Buddy Crane (John Cena) and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed conglomerate behind every one of the Coyote’s chaotic catastrophes.”

“Coyote vs. ACME” is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 28.