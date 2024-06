Pro-wrestling stars once again grace the big screens.

A trailer for the new action thriller ‘The Killer’s Game’ has been released. The movie stars Dave “The Animal” Bautista as a hitman on the run from other assassins, and features an appearance from current WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. Co-starring in the film is Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, Terry Crews, Ice Cube, and more.

The Killer’s Game will be released in theater’s on September 3rd, 2024.