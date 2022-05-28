The anticipated “Black Adam” film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is still in production. The movie is slated to be released on July 29, 2022.

The former WWE Champion mentioned on Twitter the trailer for it will be released on June 8th:

“True story 😊I had the DC costume team remove all the thick muscle padding they put in the original Black Adam suit. The goal is to usher a new era of antihero, so I wanted to put in the hard work and raise the bar. BLACK ADAM⚡️World Premiere Trailer drops JUNE 8th!”