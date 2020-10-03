WWE has released the first trailer for the upcoming edition of their WWE 24 series, which will chronicle the journey of current world champion, Drew McIntyre. The episode, entitled “The Chosen One,” begins on airing on the WWE Network on October 4th. Check it out below.
The Special Olympics Twitter account has released a new interview with The Big Show through Sports Illustrated, who discusses working with the athletes and becoming a global ambassador for the company.
"Due to my size, people will often judge me before they meet me…I realized the same was true about these athletes."
Learn more about @WWE Superstar @WWETheBigShow's1st experiencing our movement in 1992 & see why he's such a strong Global Ambassador ➡️ https://t.co/MPleQHavDV pic.twitter.com/PBUfDIhEvy
— Special Olympics (@SpecialOlympics) October 2, 2020