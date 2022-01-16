A trailer for the new feature film Lockdown, starring WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has finally been dropped. It was previously titled COVID-19: Invasion, and will be released on February 1st on DVD and VOD services.

A description for the film reads:

“When an angry mob led by Rex (KEVIN NASH – WWE, John Wick) and Justin (SWAYDE McCOY – Bad Men Must Bleed, The Runners) surround an abandoned building, hell-bent on killing everyone inside, Hap Rawlins (DAVID FORD – The Runners, Man Vs Bigfoot) must protect his little sister as they attempt to run, hide and fight their way out! Written & Directed by Micah Lyons Lyons Family Studios Longview, Texas USA.”

Check it out below.