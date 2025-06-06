The opening two hours of AEW Fyter Fest on Wednesday night drew an average of 655,000 viewers on TBS, marking a 3% increase over last week’s episode of Dynamite.

This figure represents the third-best audience for the two-hour time slot since the March 26, 2025 episode.

In terms of cable rankings, the first two hours of Fyter Fest landed eighth among all prime time broadcasts for the night, pulling in a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. That’s AEW’s best demo performance for a two-hour block since March 19 and matches the third-highest rating the promotion has delivered in that category this year.

Competition was fierce, as the same two-hour window went head-to-head with Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between Florida and Edmonton on TNT. That broadcast led all of television for the evening, averaging 2.086 million viewers and a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The second half of Fyter Fest, which aired from 10 PM to midnight ET, averaged 380,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Though it didn’t rank in the official prime time cable charts due to its late-night time slot, those numbers would’ve placed it in a tie for 10th had it aired during traditional prime hours.

When compared to the previous Saturday’s episode of Collision, the second two hours of Fyter Fest saw a drop of 24.6% in total viewership and a steep 44.4% decline in the 18-49 demo. It’s worth noting that Collision aired in a more favorable spot, immediately following Inside the NBA and an NBA playoff game.

Year-over-year comparisons show a mixed picture. The first two hours of this year’s Fyter Fest were down 17.1% in total viewers and 35.9% in the 18-49 demo compared to the same week’s Dynamite in 2024. Meanwhile, the second two hours were down just 2.1% in total viewers and 23.1% in the demo compared to the corresponding Collision last year.

It’s important to mention that this year’s Fyter Fest numbers do not include streaming viewership on Max, where the show was split into two separate two-hour blocks — one labeled as Dynamite, the other as Collision.

