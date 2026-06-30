TNA Wrestling is already laying out plans to crown the first-ever TNA Knockouts Television Champion.

As noted, the company had women’s wrestling legend Traci Brooks introduce a brand new TNA KO TV title belt during the TNA Slammiversary 2026 pay-per-view this past weekend at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Now an update has surfaced.

After announcing at TNA Slammiversary that a 16-woman tournament will kick off on the post-PPV episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday night, the company has followed up with some more details.

On Tuesday, TNA announced the first two tourney tilts for the upcoming July 2 episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC TV.

The bouts will see Heather By Elegance going one-on-one against Allie, as well as Mara Sade squaring off against Tasha Steelz in the first round of the TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.