Bron Breakker and Sol Ruca are the first two wrestlers to qualify for next month’s WWE Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Breakker secured his spot during the September 7 episode of WWE Raw in Birmingham, Alabama, by defeating Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page in a triple threat match. Late in the bout, Breakker connected with a Frankensteiner on Page while he had Mysterio positioned on his shoulders. Breakker then delivered a spear to Mysterio to score the victory.

Ruca punched her ticket to New Orleans later in the night, though Bayley’s surprise return played a major role in the outcome.

Lyra Valkyria appeared to have the match won after hitting Maxxine Dupri with Nightwing, but Bayley pulled the referee out of the ring before the three-count. The interference created an opening for Ruca to catch Valkyria with the Sol Snatcher and pick up the win.

Bayley attacked Valkyria following the match and delivered Nightwing to her on the floor. She then began clearing off the announce table, but Valkyria escaped before Bayley could inflict any further damage.

It was announced that the Money In The Bank qualifying matches will continue next week, when WWE Raw travels to Mexico City, Mexico on September 14. The following is the updated lineup advertised for the show:

* Kelani Jordan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lola Vice (Women’s Money in the Bank qualifier)

* Je’Von Evans vs. Big Cass vs. Austin Theory (Men’s Money in the Bank qualifier)

* Chad Gable (c) vs. Dragon Lee (WWE Intercontinental Title)

* Roman Reigns (c) vs. Penta for the (WWE World Heavyweight Title)

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 takes place on Saturday, October 10, live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/11 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.