Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton are officially headed to the SummerSlam Ladder Match.

WWE continued the road to SummerSlam on the July 17 episode of WWE SmackDown, with the first two qualifying matches to determine who will compete for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship.

Tiffany Stratton punched her ticket to the bout by defeating Jacy Jayne in the opening qualifier of the night, securing the first spot in the high-stakes Ladder Match.

Later in the show, Jade Cargill joined her at SummerSlam by defeating Nia Jax in the second qualifying match, becoming the second confirmed entrant.

The Ladder Match was announced after WWE revealed that Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will be unable to compete at SummerSlam due to her knee injury. The winner will be crowned Interim WWE Women’s Champion and will eventually face Ripley in a title unification match once she is medically cleared to return.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.