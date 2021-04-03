WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Construction is underway at the stadium, as seen below:
Anyone wanna see some grainy footage of the Wrestlemania stage construction? pic.twitter.com/DNJMkx1082
— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) April 2, 2021
Here is the current card:
Night 1
-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.
-Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles.
-The Miz vs. Bad Bunny.
-Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman in a steel cage match.
-Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.
Night 2
-Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship.
-Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.
-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend.
-Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.
-Riddle vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship.
-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.