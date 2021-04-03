WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Construction is underway at the stadium, as seen below:

Anyone wanna see some grainy footage of the Wrestlemania stage construction? pic.twitter.com/DNJMkx1082 — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) April 2, 2021

Here is the current card:

Night 1

-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles.

-The Miz vs. Bad Bunny.

-Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman in a steel cage match.

-Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.

Night 2

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend.

-Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Riddle vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship.

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.