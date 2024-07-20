Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are set for a showdown outside of WWE.

The former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions were announced for an upcoming episode of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones Versus.”

Scheduled for next Monday, July 22, 2024 at 1p/12c, Cargill and Belair will appear on the popular digital series in a competition game involving a spin on “truth or dare.”

First We Feast describes the show concept as the following: “Tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab, and whoever eats the most wings, loses.”