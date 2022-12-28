The first WWE NXT non-televised live events have been announced for 2023.

Tickets for the 10 live events in Florida are on sale now via etix.com at this link. General Admission seats are priced at $10 plus etix fees, while Gold Circle Ringside seats are going for $20 plus etix fees.

The following dates were announced today:

* Friday, January 6 in Venice, FL at the Venice Community Center

* Saturday, January 7 in Largo, FL at the Largo Events Center

* Friday, January 20 in Ft. Pierce, FL at the Havert L. Fenn Center

* Saturday, January 21 in Melbourne, FL at the Melbourne Auditorium

* Friday, February 10 in Tampa, FL at the University Area Community Complex

* Saturday, February 11 in Dunnellon, FL at the Citrus Springs Community Center

* Friday, February 24 in Jacksonville, FL at the Jacksonville Armory

* Saturday, February 25 in Lakeland, FL at the Lakeland Armory

* Friday, March 10 in Dade City, FL at the Dade City Armory

* Saturday, March 11 in St. Petersburg, FL at the St. Petersburg Armory

