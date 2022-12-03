Kofi Kingston has declared himself for the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 saw Megan Morant interview Kingston backstage before his non-title loss to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The former WWE Champion announced that he will be in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match next month.

Kingston is the first entrant to be confirmed for the Men’s Rumble Match. There are no confirmed entrants for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match as of this writing.

This will mark Kingston’s 14th Royal Rumble Match, not counting the Greatest Royal Rumble. He has worked The Rumble every year between 2009 and 2020, but missed the 2021 bout, then returned in 2022. There are only two Superstars with more Rumble Match appearances – Dolph Ziggler with 15, and WWE Hall of Famer Kane with 20 (including 2 as Fake Diesel and Isaac Yankem).

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

