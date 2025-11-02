WWE is leaving the United States for a special international installment of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event for the first edition of the quarterly special event series of the New Year.

During tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast from Salt Lake City, Utah, WWE officially announced details for the first Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2026.

The company revealed that the next installment will take place on Saturday, January 24, 2026, from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada — marking WWE’s return to one of its most passionate fanbases. The announcement also confirmed that Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the same venue the night before, making for a major two-night WWE weekend in Montreal to kick off the new year.

The January Saturday Night’s Main Event special will take place one week before WWE’s 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which is scheduled to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Before WWE rolls into Montreal, fans can look forward to the next Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., which will feature the final match of John Cena’s career.

As noted, WWE will determine John Cena’s final opponent at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December via a 16-man tournament over the next several weeks. For more details on that, click here.

