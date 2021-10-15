New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the November 13th Battle in the Valley event from San Jose will be broadcast on FITE in English, as well as the promotion’s New Japan World streaming service. Full details are below.

Battle in the Valley will see NJPW’s best hit the San Jose Civic for a huge night of action, with big matches to be announced! Every one of these major matches will be broadcast live worldwide, and New Japan is teaming with FITE once again to bring live English coverage!

Kevin Kelly, Alex Koslov and Matt Rehwoldt will be on the call at 11PM eastern/8 Pacific on a massive night of wrestling action. If you can’t be there in person, we have the best seat in the house reserved!